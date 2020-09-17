Fly Leasing Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 85.0% Upside

Fly Leasing Limited found using ticker (FLY) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 19 and 10 calculating the average target price we see 13.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.12 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 85.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.3 and the 200 day moving average is 7.55. The company has a market capitalisation of $210m. Find out more information at: http://www.flyleasing.com

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dun Laoghaire, Ireland.

