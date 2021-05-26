Fly Leasing Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential .4% Upside

Fly Leasing Limited found using ticker (FLY) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17.05 and 17 with a mean TP of 17.02. Now with the previous closing price of 16.95 this now indicates there is a potential upside of .4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 16.9 and the 200 day moving average is 12.06. The market cap for the company is $516m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.flyleasing.com

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Dun Laoghaire, Ireland.