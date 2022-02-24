Flutter Entertainment PLC 28.5% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Flutter Entertainment PLC with ticker (LON:FLTR) now has a potential upside of 28.5% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 14,000 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Flutter Entertainment PLC share price of 10,015 GBX at opening today (24/02/2022) indicates a potential upside of 28.5%. Trading has ranged between 99 (52 week low) and 10,030 (52 week high) with an average of 588,342 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £17,399,879,094.



Flutter Entertainment PLC is an Ireland-based global sports-betting and gaming company. The Company operates through four divisions: United Kingdom (UK) & Ireland, Australia, International and the United States (US). Its UK & Ireland division includes Sky Betting and Gaming, Paddy Power and Betfair brands offering a range of sportsbook, exchange, and gaming services, along with over 600 Paddy Power betting shops in the UK and Ireland. The Australia division consists of the Sportsbet online sports betting brand. The Company’s International division includes PokerStars, Adjarabet, Betfair and Junglee operating in multiple jurisdictions around the globe offering a range of sportsbook, exchange, and gaming services. Its US division includes FanDuel, Stardust, FOX Bet and PokerStars brands, offering regulated real money and free-to-play sports betting, online gaming, daily fantasy sports and online racing wagering products to customers across various states in the US.







