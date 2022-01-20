Twitter
Flutter Entertainment PLC 27.1% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Flutter Entertainment PLC with ticker (LON:FLTR) now has a potential upside of 27.1% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 15,500 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Flutter Entertainment PLC share price of 11,300 GBX at opening today (20/01/2022) indicates a potential upside of 27.1%. Trading has ranged between 9,912 (52 week low) and 17,130 (52 week high) with an average of 571,055 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £19,845,749,300.

Flutter Entertainment PLC is an Ireland-based global sports-betting and gaming company. The Company operates through four divisions: United Kingdom (UK) & Ireland, Australia, International and the United States (US). Its UK & Ireland division includes Sky Betting and Gaming, Paddy Power and Betfair brands offering a range of sportsbook, exchange, and gaming services, along with over 600 Paddy Power betting shops in the UK and Ireland. The Australia division consists of the Sportsbet online sports betting brand. The Company’s International division includes PokerStars, Adjarabet, Betfair and Junglee operating in multiple jurisdictions around the globe offering a range of sportsbook, exchange, and gaming services. Its US division includes FanDuel, Stardust, FOX Bet and PokerStars brands, offering regulated real money and free-to-play sports betting, online gaming, daily fantasy sports and online racing wagering products to customers across various states in the US.



