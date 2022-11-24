Flutter Entertainment PLC 20.5% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Flutter Entertainment PLC with ticker (LON:FLTR) now has a potential upside of 20.5% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.







JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 14,800 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Flutter Entertainment PLC share price of 11,760 GBX at opening today (24/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 20.5%. Trading has ranged between 7,340 (52 week low) and 12,130 (52 week high) with an average of 401,684 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £20,538,624,975.



Flutter Entertainment plc is an Ireland-based global sports-betting and gaming company. The Company operates through four divisions: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. The UK & Ireland division includes Sky Betting and Gaming, Paddy Power, Betfair and Tombola brands offering a range of sportsbook, exchange and gaming services across the United Kingdom and Ireland, along with over 600 Paddy Power betting shops. The Australia division includes Sportsbet brand that offers online sport betting. The International division includes PokerStars, Adjarabet, Betfair and Junglee, operating in multiple jurisdictions around the world, offering a range of sportsbook, exchange, and gaming services. The US division includes FanDuel, TVG, Stardust, FOX Bet and PokerStars brands, offering regulated real money and free-to-play sports betting, online gaming, daily fantasy sports and online racing wagering products to customers across various states in the United States.







