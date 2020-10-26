Fluor Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.4% Upside

Fluor Corporation with ticker code (FLR) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 22 and 7 calculating the average target price we see 12.75. With the stocks previous close at 11.98 this would imply there is a potential upside of 6.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.91 and the 200 day moving average is 10.69. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,712m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.fluor.com

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other. The Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, and liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets. The Mining & Industrial segment provides design, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management services to the mining and metals, life sciences, and advanced manufacturing and technologies sectors. The Infrastructure & Power segment offers design, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management services to the infrastructure sector. The Government segment provides engineering and construction services, logistics, and life-support services, as well as contingency operations support services to the defense sector. It also offers support services to the United States (U.S.) intelligence community, the U.S. Department of Energy and National Nuclear Security Administration, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The Diversified Services segment provides asset maintenance and asset integrity services to the oil and gas, chemicals, life sciences, power, mining and metals, consumer products, and manufacturing industries; and staffing services. The Other segment researches, develops, licenses, and commercializes small modular nuclear reactor technology; and serves as a subcontractor for the construction of nitrocellulose manufacturing facility. The company also offers unionized management and construction services. Fluor Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn