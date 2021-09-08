Twitter
Fluor Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Fluor Corporation found using ticker (FLR) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28 and 17 with the average target price sitting at 20.71. Now with the previous closing price of 16.47 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 25.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 16.68 and the 200 day moving average is 19.23. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,329m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.fluor.com

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other. The Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, and liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets. The Mining & Industrial segment provides design, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management services to the mining and metals, life sciences, and advanced manufacturing and technologies sectors. The Infrastructure & Power segment offers design, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management services to the infrastructure sector. The Government segment provides engineering and construction services, logistics, and life-support services, as well as contingency operations support services to the defense sector. It also offers support services to the United States (U.S.) intelligence community, the U.S. Department of Energy and National Nuclear Security Administration, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The Diversified Services segment provides asset maintenance and asset integrity services to the oil and gas, chemicals, life sciences, power, mining and metals, consumer products, and manufacturing industries; and staffing services. The Other segment researches, develops, licenses, and commercializes small modular nuclear reactor technology; and serves as a subcontractor for the construction of nitrocellulose manufacturing facility. The company also offers unionized management and construction services. Fluor Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

