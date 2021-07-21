Fluor Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.9% Upside

Fluor Corporation found using ticker (FLO) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28 and 22 calculating the mean target price we have 24.83. With the stocks previous close at 24.36 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 1.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 24.3 and the 200 moving average now moves to 23.6. The company has a market cap of $5,105m. Company Website: http://www.flowersfoods.com

Flowers Foods produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley’s, and Tastykake brand names. The company distributes its products through a direct-store-delivery distribution and a warehouse delivery system, as well as operates 46 bakeries comprising 44 owned and 2 leased. Its customers include mass merchandisers, supermarkets and other retailers, convenience stores, national and regional restaurants, quick-serve chains, retail in-store bakeries, foodservice distributors, food wholesalers, institutions, dollar stores, and vending companies. The company was formerly known as Flowers Industries and changed its name to Flowers Foods in 2001. Flowers Foods was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia.