Fluor Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -15.9% Downside

Fluor Corporation found using ticker (FLR) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 22 and 7 with a mean TP of 15.13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.98 this would imply there is a potential downside of -15.9%. The day 50 moving average is 14.98 and the 200 moving average now moves to 12.05. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,360m. Company Website: http://www.fluor.com

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other. The Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, and liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets. The Mining & Industrial segment provides design, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management services to the mining and metals, life sciences, and advanced manufacturing and technologies sectors. The Infrastructure & Power segment offers design, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management services to the infrastructure sector. The Government segment provides engineering and construction services, logistics, and life-support services, as well as contingency operations support services to the defense sector. It also offers support services to the United States (U.S.) intelligence community, the U.S. Department of Energy and National Nuclear Security Administration, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The Diversified Services segment provides asset maintenance and asset integrity services to the oil and gas, chemicals, life sciences, power, mining and metals, consumer products, and manufacturing industries; and staffing services. The Other segment researches, develops, licenses, and commercializes small modular nuclear reactor technology; and serves as a subcontractor for the construction of nitrocellulose manufacturing facility. The company also offers unionized management and construction services. Fluor Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

