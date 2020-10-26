Flowserve Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.0% Downside

Flowserve Corporation found using ticker (FLS) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 34 and 24 calculating the average target price we see 29.33. With the stocks previous close at 30.55 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -4.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 28.35 and the 200 moving average now moves to 28.16. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,133m. Visit the company website at: http://www.flowserve.com

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including product installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, re-rate and upgrade solutions, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines. The FCD segment offers industrial valve and automation solutions, including isolation and control valves, actuation, controls, and related equipment, as well as provides equipment maintenance services for flow control systems, including advanced diagnostics, retrofit programs, and field machining capabilities. This segment’s products are used to control, direct, and manage the flow of liquids and gases. It primarily serves oil and gas, chemical and pharmaceuticals, power generation, and water management markets, as well as general industries, including mining and ore processing, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and other smaller applications. The company distributes its products through direct sales, distributors, and sales representatives. Flowserve Corporation was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn