Flowserve Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.6% Upside

Flowserve Corporation found using ticker (FLS) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 34 and 24 calculating the mean target price we have 29.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 28.86 this would imply there is a potential upside of 1.6%. The 50 day MA is 28.32 while the 200 day moving average is 28.04. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,753m. Company Website: http://www.flowserve.com

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including product installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, re-rate and upgrade solutions, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines. The FCD segment offers industrial valve and automation solutions, including isolation and control valves, actuation, controls, and related equipment, as well as provides equipment maintenance services for flow control systems, including advanced diagnostics, retrofit programs, and field machining capabilities. This segment’s products are used to control, direct, and manage the flow of liquids and gases. It primarily serves oil and gas, chemical and pharmaceuticals, power generation, and water management markets, as well as general industries, including mining and ore processing, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and other smaller applications. The company distributes its products through direct sales, distributors, and sales representatives. Flowserve Corporation was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

