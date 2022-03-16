Flowserve Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.2% Upside

Flowserve Corporation found using ticker (FLS) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 46 and 31 with a mean TP of 36.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 33.42 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.2%. The day 50 moving average is 32.23 and the 200 day moving average is 35.77. The market cap for the company is $4,365m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.flowserve.com

The potential market cap would be $4,768m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, luding installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines. The FCD segment provides engineered and industrial valve and automation solutions, luding isolation and control valves, actuation, controls, and related equipment, as well as equipment maintenance services for flow control systems, luding advanced diagnostics, repair, installation, commissioning, retrofit programs, and field machining capabilities. This segment’s products are used to control, direct, and manage the flow of liquids, gases, and fluids. The company primarily serves oil and gas, chemical and pharmaceuticals, power generation, and water management markets, as well as general industries, luding mining and ore processing, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and other smaller applications. The company distributes its products through direct sales, distributors, and sales representatives. Flowserve Corporation was orporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.