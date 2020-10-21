Flowers Foods – Consensus Indicates Potential -.8% Downside

Flowers Foods with ticker code (FLO) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 26 and 21 calculating the mean target price we have 24.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 24.88 this indicates there is a potential downside of -.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 24.11 and the 200 day moving average is 23.18. The company has a market cap of $5,218m. Find out more information at: http://www.flowersfoods.com

Flowers Foods produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley’s, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie’s, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names. The company distributes its products through a direct-store-delivery distribution and a warehouse delivery system, as well as operates 46 bakeries comprising 44 owned and 2 leased. Its customers include mass merchandisers, supermarkets and other retailers, convenience stores, national and regional restaurants, quick-serve chains, retail in-store bakeries, foodservice distributors, food wholesalers, institutions, dollar stores, and vending companies. The company was formerly known as Flowers Industries and changed its name to Flowers Foods in 2001. Flowers Foods was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn