Flowers Foods – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.1% Downside

Flowers Foods found using ticker (FLO) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 26 and 21 with a mean TP of 24.67. Now with the previous closing price of 24.95 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -1.1%. The 50 day MA is 24.1 and the 200 day MA is 23.09. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,282m. Visit the company website at: http://www.flowersfoods.com

Flowers Foods produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley’s, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie’s, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names. The company distributes its products through a direct-store-delivery distribution and a warehouse delivery system, as well as operates 46 bakeries comprising 44 owned and 2 leased. Its customers include mass merchandisers, supermarkets and other retailers, convenience stores, national and regional restaurants, quick-serve chains, retail in-store bakeries, foodservice distributors, food wholesalers, institutions, dollar stores, and vending companies. The company was formerly known as Flowers Industries and changed its name to Flowers Foods in 2001. Flowers Foods was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia.

