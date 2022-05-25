Flowers Foods – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.8% Upside

Flowers Foods found using ticker (FLO) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 32 and 26 calculating the mean target price we have 28.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 26.11 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 9.8%. The day 50 moving average is 26.31 and the 200 moving average now moves to 26.03. The company has a market cap of $5,651m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.flowersfoods.com

The potential market cap would be $6,205m based on the market concensus.

Flowers Foods produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley’s, and Tastykake brand names. The company distributes its products through a direct-store-delivery distribution and a warehouse delivery system, as well as operates 46 bakeries comprising 44 owned and two leased. Its customers include mass merchandisers, supermarkets and other retailers, convenience stores, national and regional restaurants, quick-serve chains, retail in-store bakeries, foodservice distributors, food wholesalers, institutions, dollar stores, and vending companies. The company was formerly known as Flowers Industries and changed its name to Flowers Foods in 2001. Flowers Foods was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia.