Flowers Foods – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.2% Upside

Flowers Foods found using ticker (FLO) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28 and 22 calculating the average target price we see 25. Now with the previous closing price of 24.23 this would imply there is a potential upside of 3.2%. The 50 day MA is 24.01 while the 200 day moving average is 23.07. The market cap for the company is $5,129m. Company Website: http://www.flowersfoods.com

Flowers Foods produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley’s, and Tastykake brand names. The company distributes its products through a direct-store-delivery distribution and a warehouse delivery system, as well as operates 46 bakeries comprising 44 owned and 2 leased. Its customers include mass merchandisers, supermarkets and other retailers, convenience stores, national and regional restaurants, quick-serve chains, retail in-store bakeries, foodservice distributors, food wholesalers, institutions, dollar stores, and vending companies. The company was formerly known as Flowers Industries and changed its name to Flowers Foods in 2001. Flowers Foods was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia.