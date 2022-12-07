Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Flowers Foods – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.4% Downside

Broker Ratings

Flowers Foods with ticker code (FLO) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 33 and 28 with a mean TP of 29.4. Now with the previous closing price of 30.13 this would imply there is a potential downside of -2.4%. The 50 day MA is 27.5 and the 200 day moving average is 26.84. The market cap for the company is $6,089m. Find out more information at: https://www.flowersfoods.com

The potential market cap would be $5,942m based on the market concensus.

Flowers Foods produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley’s, and Tastykake brand names. The company distributes its products through a direct-store-delivery distribution and a warehouse delivery system, as well as operates 46 bakeries comprising 44 owned and two leased. Its customers include mass merchandisers, supermarkets and other retailers, convenience stores, national and regional restaurants, quick-serve chains, retail in-store bakeries, foodservice distributors, food wholesalers, institutions, dollar stores, and vending companies. The company was formerly known as Flowers Industries and changed its name to Flowers Foods in 2001. Flowers Foods was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia.

