Flotek Industries – Consensus Indicates Potential -49.0% Downside

Flotek Industries with ticker code (FTK) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 1.5 and 1.5 calculating the average target price we see 1.5. With the stocks previous close at 2.94 this indicates there is a potential downside of -49.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.67 and the 200 day MA is 1.59. The market capitalisation for the company is $200m. Company Website: http://www.flotekind.com

Flotek Industries provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names. It is also involved in the construction and management of automated material handling facilities; and management of loading facilities and blending operations for oilfield service companies. The company serves integrated oil and natural gas, oilfield service, independent oil and natural gas, pressure pumping service, international supply chain management, and national and state-owned oil companies. It sells its products directly through its sales force and contractual agency arrangements, as well as through third party agents. Flotek Industries is based in Houston, Texas.

