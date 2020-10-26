Flotek Industries – Consensus Indicates Potential -46.0% Downside

Flotek Industries with ticker code (FTK) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 1.5 and 1.5 with the average target price sitting at 1.5. Now with the previous closing price of 2.78 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -46.0%. The 50 day MA is 2.72 while the 200 day moving average is 1.64. The market cap for the company is $194m. Visit the company website at: http://www.flotekind.com

Flotek Industries provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names. It is also involved in the construction and management of automated material handling facilities; and management of loading facilities and blending operations for oilfield service companies. The company serves integrated oil and natural gas, oilfield service, independent oil and natural gas, pressure pumping service, international supply chain management, and national and state-owned oil companies. It sells its products directly through its sales force and contractual agency arrangements, as well as through third party agents. Flotek Industries is based in Houston, Texas.

