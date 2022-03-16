Flotek Industries – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.3% Upside

Flotek Industries with ticker code (FTK) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3 and 1 with a mean TP of 2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.5 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 33.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.13 while the 200 day moving average is 1.29. The company has a market capitalisation of $119m. Visit the company website at: https://www.flotekind.com

The potential market cap would be $158m based on the market concensus.

Flotek Industries operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets reservoir-centric fluid systems, luding specialty and conventional chemistries, for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities designed to maximize recovery in new and mature fields, as well as to reduce health and environmental risk by using greener chemicals. This segment serves integrated oil and gas, oilfield services, independent oil and gas, international supply chain management, and national and state-owned oil companies. The Data Analytics segment designs, develops, produces, sells, and supports equipment and services that create and provide valuable real time information about the composition and properties for customers’ oil, natural gas, and refined products. This segment sells Verax analyzers, deployed in the field across the oil and gas sector, to support contracts and software services via its cloud-based Viper software platform, as well as sells hardware-related solutions. It sells its products directly through its sales force and contractual agency arrangements. The company was orporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.