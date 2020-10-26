Floor & Decor Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.9% Downside

Floor & Decor Holdings found using ticker (FND) have now 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 89 and 60 with a mean TP of 77.37. Given that the stocks previous close was at 79.7 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -2.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 76.46 while the 200 day moving average is 61. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,413m. Find out more information at: http://www.flooranddecor.com

Floor & Decor Holdings operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company’s stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers. As of December 26, 2019, the company operated 120 warehouse-format stores in 30 states in the United States. Floor & Decor Holdings also sells products through its Website, FloorandDecor.com. The company was formerly known as FDO Holdings and changed its name to Floor & Decor Holdings in April 2017. Floor & Decor Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn