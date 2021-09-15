Floor & Decor Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.8% Upside

Floor & Decor Holdings with ticker code (FND) have now 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 150 and 120 calculating the average target price we see 138.15. Now with the previous closing price of 126.98 this would imply there is a potential upside of 8.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 121.13 while the 200 day moving average is 107.19. The company has a market capitalisation of $13,428m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.flooranddecor.com

Floor & Decor Holdings operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company’s stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers. As of August 10, 2021, the company operated 147 warehouse stores and two design studios in 33 states. Floor & Decor Holdings also sells products through its Website, FloorandDecor.com. The company was formerly known as FDO Holdings and changed its name to Floor & Decor Holdings in April 2017. Floor & Decor Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.