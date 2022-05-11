Twitter
Floor & Decor Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 58.9% Upside

Floor & Decor Holdings with ticker code (FND) now have 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 153 and 85 calculating the average target price we see 115.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 72.54 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 58.9%. The 50 day MA is 86.89 and the 200 moving average now moves to 112.55. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,732m. Find out more information at: https://www.flooranddecor.com

The potential market cap would be $12,284m based on the market concensus.

Floor & Decor Holdings operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company’s stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers. As of December 30, 2021, the company operated 160 warehouse stores and two design studios in 33 states. It also sells products through its Website, FloorandDecor.com. The company was formerly known as FDO Holdings and changed its name to Floor & Decor Holdings in April 2017. Floor & Decor Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

