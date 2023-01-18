Floor & Decor Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.5% Upside

Floor & Decor Holdings with ticker code (FND) have now 22 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 135 and 65 with a mean TP of 89.45. With the stocks previous close at 84.8 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 5.5%. The day 50 moving average is 75.09 while the 200 day moving average is 76.36. The market capitalisation for the company is $8,913m. Company Website: https://www.flooranddecor.com

The potential market cap would be $9,402m based on the market concensus.

Floor & Decor Holdings operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company’s stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers. As of September 29, 2022, the company operated 178 warehouse-format stores and five design studios in 35 states. It also sells products through its Website, FloorandDecor.com. The company was formerly known as FDO Holdings and changed its name to Floor & Decor Holdings in April 2017. Floor & Decor Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.