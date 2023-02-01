Floor & Decor Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.4% Upside

Floor & Decor Holdings found using ticker (FND) have now 22 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 135 and 65 with the average target price sitting at 89.91. Now with the previous closing price of 85.27 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 5.4%. The 50 day MA is 77.14 and the 200 moving average now moves to 76.5. The market cap for the company is $9,632m. Find out more information at: https://www.flooranddecor.com

The potential market cap would be $10,156m based on the market concensus.

Floor & Decor Holdings operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company’s stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers. As of September 29, 2022, the company operated 178 warehouse-format stores and five design studios in 35 states. It also sells products through its Website, FloorandDecor.com. The company was formerly known as FDO Holdings and changed its name to Floor & Decor Holdings in April 2017. Floor & Decor Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.