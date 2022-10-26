Floor & Decor Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.7% Upside

Floor & Decor Holdings with ticker code (FND) have now 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 135 and 73 and has a mean target at 97. With the stocks previous close at 69.41 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 39.7%. The day 50 moving average is 78.22 and the 200 day moving average is 83.59. The company has a market cap of $7,915m. Company Website: https://www.flooranddecor.com

The potential market cap would be $11,061m based on the market concensus.

Floor & Decor Holdings operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company’s stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers. As of May 5, 2022, the company operated 166 warehouse-format stores and five design studios in 34 states. It also sells products through its Website, FloorandDecor.com. The company was formerly known as FDO Holdings and changed its name to Floor & Decor Holdings in April 2017. Floor & Decor Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.