Floor & Decor Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.9% Upside

Floor & Decor Holdings found using ticker (FND) have now 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 153 and 100 with the average target price sitting at 132.1. Given that the stocks previous close was at 99.43 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 32.9%. The 50 day MA is 100.94 while the 200 day moving average is 116.13. The market cap for the company is $10,420m. Visit the company website at: https://www.flooranddecor.com

The potential market cap would be $13,843m based on the market concensus.

Floor & Decor Holdings operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company’s stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers. As of December 30, 2021, the company operated 160 warehouse stores and two design studios in 33 states. It also sells products through its Website, FloorandDecor.com. The company was formerly known as FDO Holdings and changed its name to Floor & Decor Holdings in April 2017. Floor & Decor Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.