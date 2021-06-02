Floor & Decor Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.1% Upside

Floor & Decor Holdings with ticker code (FND) have now 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 140 and 104.91 with the average target price sitting at 127.95. Now with the previous closing price of 98.31 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 30.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 107.06 and the 200 day moving average is 97.97. The company has a market capitalisation of $10,259m. Company Website: http://www.flooranddecor.com

Floor & Decor Holdings operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company’s stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 133 warehouse-format stores and two small design studios in 31 states in the United States. Floor & Decor Holdings also sells products through its Website, FloorandDecor.com. The company was formerly known as FDO Holdings and changed its name to Floor & Decor Holdings in April 2017. Floor & Decor Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.