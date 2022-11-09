Floor & Decor Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.4% Upside

Floor & Decor Holdings with ticker code (FND) have now 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 135 and 65 with the average target price sitting at 87.25. With the stocks previous close at 70.69 this would imply there is a potential upside of 23.4%. The 50 day MA is 73.87 and the 200 day moving average is 81.61. The company has a market cap of $7,536m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.flooranddecor.com

The potential market cap would be $9,301m based on the market concensus.

Floor & Decor Holdings operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company’s stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated 174 warehouse-format stores and five design studios in 34 states. It also sells products through its Website, FloorandDecor.com. The company was formerly known as FDO Holdings and changed its name to Floor & Decor Holdings in April 2017. Floor & Decor Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.