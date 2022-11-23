Floor & Decor Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.0% Upside

Floor & Decor Holdings found using ticker (FND) have now 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 135 and 65 with a mean TP of 87.3. Now with the previous closing price of 73.39 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 19.0%. The day 50 moving average is 72.83 while the 200 day moving average is 80.34. The company has a market cap of $7,986m. Find out more information at: https://www.flooranddecor.com

The potential market cap would be $9,500m based on the market concensus.

Floor & Decor Holdings operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company’s stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers. As of September 29, 2022, the company operated 178 warehouse-format stores and five design studios in 35 states. It also sells products through its Website, FloorandDecor.com. The company was formerly known as FDO Holdings and changed its name to Floor & Decor Holdings in April 2017. Floor & Decor Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.