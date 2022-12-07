Floor & Decor Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.5% Upside

Floor & Decor Holdings with ticker code (FND) now have 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 135 and 65 with a mean TP of 87.35. With the stocks previous close at 74.32 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 17.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 72.42 and the 200 day MA is 78.9. The company has a market cap of $7,645m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.flooranddecor.com

The potential market cap would be $8,985m based on the market concensus.

Floor & Decor Holdings operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company’s stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers. As of September 29, 2022, the company operated 178 warehouse-format stores and five design studios in 35 states. It also sells products through its Website, FloorandDecor.com. The company was formerly known as FDO Holdings and changed its name to Floor & Decor Holdings in April 2017. Floor & Decor Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.