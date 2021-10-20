Floor & Decor Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.4% Upside

Floor & Decor Holdings with ticker code (FND) now have 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 150 and 120 calculating the mean target price we have 138.3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 125.28 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.4%. The day 50 moving average is 124.08 while the 200 day moving average is 112.39. The company has a market cap of $13,434m. Find out more information at: http://www.flooranddecor.com

Floor & Decor Holdings operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company’s stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers. As of September 10, 2021, the company operated 147 warehouse stores and two design studios in 33 states. Floor & Decor Holdings also sells products through its Website, FloorandDecor.com. The company was formerly known as FDO Holdings and changed its name to Floor & Decor Holdings in April 2017. Floor & Decor Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.