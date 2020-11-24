Twitter
Floor & Decor Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Floor & Decor Holdings found using ticker (FND) have now 21 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 74 with a mean TP of 88.19. Given that the stocks previous close was at 80.12 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 78.8 and the 200 day MA is 67.02. The company has a market cap of $8,841m. Find out more information at: http://www.flooranddecor.com

Floor & Decor Holdings operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company’s stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers. As of December 26, 2019, the company operated 120 warehouse-format stores in 30 states in the United States. Floor & Decor Holdings also sells products through its Website, FloorandDecor.com. The company was formerly known as FDO Holdings and changed its name to Floor & Decor Holdings in April 2017. Floor & Decor Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

