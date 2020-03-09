FLIR Systems – Consenus Indicates Potential 37.3% Upside

FLIR Systems with ticker code (FLIR) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 75 and 44 with a mean TP of 54.88. With the stocks previous close at 39.98 this would imply there is a potential upside of 37.3%. The day 50 moving average is 52.15 and the 200 day MA is 52.47. The market cap for the company is $5,310m. Find out more information at: http://www.flir.com

FLIR Systems designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit. The Industrial Business Unit segment offers thermal and visible-spectrum imaging cores and components for parties that create thermal, industrial, and other types of imaging systems; and products, such as thermal imaging cameras, gas detection cameras, firefighting cameras, process automation cameras, and environmental test and measurement devices. The Government and Defense Business Unit segment offers airborne, land, maritime, man-portable multi-spectrum imaging systems, radars, lasers, imaging components, integrated multi-sensor system platforms, CBRNE detectors, and nano-class UAS solutions, as well as services related to these systems. The Commercial Business Unit segment provides thermal and visible-spectrum security cameras, digital and networked video recorders, and related software and accessories; networked marine electronic systems that include multi-function helm displays, navigational instruments, autopilots, radars, sonar systems, thermal and visible imaging systems; communications equipment for boats, traffic cameras, sensors and associated traffic management software; and thermal scopes and handheld thermal cameras. FLIR Systems was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn