FlexShopper – Consenus Indicates Potential 271.8% Upside

FlexShopper found using ticker (FPAY) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 3 calculating the mean target price we have 3.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.03 this indicates there is a potential upside of 271.8%. The 50 day MA is 1.24 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.9. The company has a market capitalisation of $23m. Company Website: http://www.flexshopper.com

FlexShopper, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace; e-commerce sites and in-store terminals by utilizing FlexShopper’s patented LTO payment method; and facilitation of LTO transactions with retailers. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services and changed its name to FlexShopper in October 2013. FlexShopper was founded in 2003 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

