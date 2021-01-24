FlexShopper – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.2% Upside

FlexShopper found using ticker (FPAY) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 3 with a mean TP of 4. With the stocks previous close at 3.17 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 26.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.66 and the 200 day moving average is 1.93. The company has a market capitalisation of $73m. Visit the company website at: http://www.flexshopper.com

FlexShopper, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace; e-commerce sites and in-store terminals by utilizing FlexShopper’s patented LTO payment method; and facilitation of LTO transactions with retailers. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services and changed its name to FlexShopper in October 2013. FlexShopper was founded in 2003 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.