FlexShopper – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

FlexShopper found using ticker (FPAY) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 3 calculating the average target price we see 4. With the stocks previous close at 3.22 this would imply there is a potential upside of 24.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.91 and the 200 day moving average is 2.06. The company has a market cap of $77m. Visit the company website at: http://www.flexshopper.com

FlexShopper, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace; e-commerce sites and in-store terminals by utilizing FlexShopper’s patented LTO payment method; and facilitation of LTO transactions with retailers. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services and changed its name to FlexShopper in October 2013. FlexShopper was founded in 2003 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

