FleetCor Technologies – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

FleetCor Technologies found using ticker (FLT) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 270 and 205 with the average target price sitting at 240.56. Now with the previous closing price of 211.78 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.6%. The day 50 moving average is 200.76 and the 200 day moving average is 204.54. The company has a market capitalisation of $15,372m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.fleetcor.com

The potential market cap would be $17,461m based on the market concensus.

FLEETCOR Technologies, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending. The company also provides vehicle and mobility solutions, including fuel solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers; lodging solutions to businesses that have employees who travel overnight for work purposes, as well as to airlines and cruise lines to accommodate traveling crews and stranded passengers; and electronic toll payments solutions to businesses and consumers in the form of radio frequency identification tags affixed to vehicles’ windshields. In addition, it offers gift card program management and processing services in plastic and digital forms that include card design, production and packaging, delivery and fulfillment, card and account management, transaction processing, promotion development and management, website design and hosting, program analytics, and card distribution channel management. Further, the company provides other products consisting of payroll cards, vehicle maintenance service solution, long-haul transportation solution, prepaid food vouchers or cards, and prepaid transportation cards and vouchers. It serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers in North America, Brazil, and Internationally. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

