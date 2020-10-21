Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred S – Consensus Indicates Potential 448.1% Upside

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred S with ticker code (FFC) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 116.8 and 116.8 and has a mean target at 116.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.31 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 448.1%. The 50 day MA is 21.45 and the 200 moving average now moves to 20.36. The market cap for the company is $945m. Find out more information at: http://www.flahertyfunds.com/funds/ffc-preferred-securities-income-fund/

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred securities consisting of hybrid or taxable preferreds. It employs quantitative analysis to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Merrill Lynch 8% Capped DRD Preferred Stock Index, Merrill Lynch Hybrid Preferred Securities Index, and Merrill Lynch Adjustable Preferred Stock 7% Constrained Index. It was formerly known as Flaherty & Crumrine/Claymore Preferred Securities Income Fund Incorporated. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. was formed on May 23, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn