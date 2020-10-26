Flagstar Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.4% Upside

Flagstar Bancorp found using ticker (FBC) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 41 and 30 and has a mean target at 38.14. Now with the previous closing price of 31.95 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 19.4%. The day 50 moving average is 31.03 and the 200 day MA is 28.69. The market cap for the company is $1,846m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.flagstar.com

Flagstar Bancorp operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It also provides other financial services, including consumer and corporate card services, customized treasury management solutions, merchant services, and capital markets services, such as loan syndications, and investment and insurance products and services. This segment serves consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers through its branch banking, business and commercial banking, government banking, warehouse lending, and loans held-for-investment (LHFI) portfolio groups. The company’s Mortgage Originations segment originates, acquires, and sells one-to-four family residential mortgage loans through mortgage branches, call centers, the Internet, and third party counterparties. Its Mortgage Servicing segment offers services and subservices mortgage loans; and the servicing of residential mortgages for its LHFI portfolio, as well as noninterest-bearing escrow services. As of December 31, 2019, the company provided banking services through 160 full service banking branches; and mortgages through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in 50 states, as well as 88 retail locations in 27 states. Flagstar Bancorp was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

