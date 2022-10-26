Flagstar Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.1% Upside

Flagstar Bancorp with ticker code (FBC) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 40 and 40 with a mean TP of 40. Given that the stocks previous close was at 32.76 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 36.34 and the 200 day MA is 39.53. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,765m. Find out more information at: https://www.flagstar.com

The potential market cap would be $2,155m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Flagstar Bancorp operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing. The Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It also provides other financial services, including consumer and corporate card services, customized treasury management solutions, merchant services, and capital markets services, such as loan syndications, and investment and insurance products and services. This segment serves consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers through its branch banking, business and commercial banking, government banking, and warehouse lending. The Mortgage Originations segment originates, acquires, and sells one-to-four family residential mortgage loans through mortgage branches, call centers, the Internet, and third-party counterparties. The Mortgage Servicing segment offers services and subservices mortgage and other consumer loans; and services loans for its loans held-for-investment and loans held-for-sale portfolios, as well as noninterest-bearing escrow services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 158 full service banking branches; and mortgages through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in 50 states, as well as 83 retail locations and 3 call centers in 28 states. Flagstar Bancorp was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.