Flagstar Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Flagstar Bancorp with ticker code (FBC) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 76 and 50 calculating the average target price we see 60.31. Now with the previous closing price of 49.44 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 22.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 48.91 and the 200 day moving average is 46.07. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,606m. Company Website: http://www.flagstar.com

Flagstar Bancorp operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing. The Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It also provides other financial services, including consumer and corporate card services, customized treasury management solutions, merchant services, and capital markets services, such as loan syndications, and investment and insurance products and services. This segment serves consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers through its branch banking, business and commercial banking, government banking, and warehouse lending. The Mortgage Originations segment originates, acquires, and sells one-to-four family residential mortgage loans through mortgage branches, call centers, the Internet, and third party counterparties. The Mortgage Servicing segment offers serviced and subserviced mortgage and other consumer loans; and services loans for its loans held-for-investment and loans held-for-sale portfolios, as well as noninterest-bearing escrow services. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided banking services through 158 full service banking branches; and mortgages through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in 50 states, as well as 103 retail locations and 3 call centers in 28 states. Flagstar Bancorp was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

