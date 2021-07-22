Five Star Senior Living Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.9% Downside

Five Star Senior Living Inc. found using ticker (FUV) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 19 and 8 with a mean TP of 13. With the stocks previous close at 13.97 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -6.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 14.21 while the 200 day moving average is 15.54. The company has a market capitalisation of $543m. Visit the company website at: http://www.arcimoto.com

Arcimoto designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company’s products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto in December 2011. Arcimoto was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.