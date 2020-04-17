Five Star Senior Living Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential -68.7% Downside

Five Star Senior Living Inc. found using ticker (FVE) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 1 and 1 with the average target price sitting at 1. With the stocks previous close at 3.19 this would imply there is a potential downside of -68.7%. The 50 day MA is 3.28 while the 200 day moving average is 4.39. The market capitalisation for the company is $102m. Find out more information at: http://www.fivestarseniorliving.com

Five Star Senior Living Inc. operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs). The company offers nursing and healthcare services; and rehabilitation and wellness services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 284 senior living communities consisting of 32,016 living units comprising 255 primarily independent and assisted living communities with 29,511 living units, and 29 SNFs with 2,505 living units located in 32 states. The company was formerly known as Five Star Quality Care and changed its name to Five Star Senior Living Inc. in March 2017. Five Star Senior Living Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

