Five Star Senior Living Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential -66.8% Downside

Five Star Senior Living Inc. with ticker code (FVE) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1 and 1 and has a mean target at 1. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.01 this would indicate that there is a downside of -66.8%. The day 50 moving average is 3.12 and the 200 day moving average is 4.37. The company has a market cap of $100m. Find out more information at: http://www.fivestarseniorliving.com

Five Star Senior Living Inc. operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs). The company offers nursing and healthcare services; and rehabilitation and wellness services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 268 senior living communities consisting of 31,285 living units comprising 257 primarily independent and assisted living communities with 30,021 living units, and 11 SNFs with 1,264 living units located in 32 states. The company was formerly known as Five Star Quality Care and changed its name to Five Star Senior Living Inc. in March 2017. Five Star Senior Living Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

