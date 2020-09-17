Five Star Senior Living Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 62.5% Upside

Five Star Senior Living Inc. found using ticker (FVE) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 8.5 and 8.5 calculating the average target price we see 8.5. Now with the previous closing price of 5.23 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 62.5%. The 50 day MA is 5.08 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.96. The market capitalisation for the company is $164m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.fivestarseniorliving.com

Five Star Senior Living Inc. operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs). The company offers nursing and healthcare services; and rehabilitation and wellness services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 268 senior living communities consisting of 31,285 living units comprising 257 primarily independent and assisted living communities with 30,021 living units, and 11 SNFs with 1,264 living units located in 32 states. The company was formerly known as Five Star Quality Care and changed its name to Five Star Senior Living Inc. in March 2017. Five Star Senior Living Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn