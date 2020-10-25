Five Point Holdings, LLC – Consensus Indicates Potential 89.3% Upside

Five Point Holdings, LLC with ticker code (FPH) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 5.5 with the average target price sitting at 8.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.49 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 89.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.63 and the 200 day MA is 4.89. The market capitalisation for the company is $659m. Find out more information at: http://www.fivepoint.com

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016. Five Point Holdings, LLC was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn