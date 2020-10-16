Five Point Holdings, LLC – Consensus Indicates Potential 86.4% Upside

Five Point Holdings, LLC found using ticker (FPH) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 5.5 with a mean TP of 8.5. With the stocks previous close at 4.56 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 86.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.74 while the 200 day moving average is 4.91. The company has a market cap of $676m. Company Website: http://www.fivepoint.com

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016. Five Point Holdings, LLC was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn