Fiserv – Consenus Indicates Potential 41.8% Upside

Fiserv found using ticker (FISV) now have 28 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 152 and 116 with the average target price sitting at 134.64. Given that the stocks previous close was at 94.92 this indicates there is a potential upside of 41.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 115.43 and the 200 moving average now moves to 111.71. The company has a market capitalisation of $70,232m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.fiserv.com

Fiserv, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company’s Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment provides account processing, item processing and source capture, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also provides ACH and treasury management, case management and resolution, and source capture optimization services to the financial services industry. The company also provides bank payment and liquidity management solutions, as well as Internet based mortgage software and mortgage lending technology solutions. It serves banks, credit unions, investment management firms, leasing and finance companies, billers, retailers, and merchants. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn