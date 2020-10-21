FirstService Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -48.5% Downside

FirstService Corporation found using ticker (FSV) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 75 and 65 with the average target price sitting at 69.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 135.19 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -48.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 130.38 and the 200 moving average now moves to 106.87. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,847m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.firstservice.com

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments. This segment also offers a range of ancillary services, including on-site staffing for building engineering and maintenance, full-service swimming pool and amenity management, and security and concierge/front desk; and financial services comprising cash management, other banking transaction-related services, and specialized property insurance brokerage. In addition, this segment provides energy management solutions and advisory services, and resale processing services. The FirstService Brands segment offers property services through 5 franchise networks; and company-owned locations, including 19 California Closets locations and 11 Paul Davis Restoration locations. It offers residential and commercial restoration, painting, and floor coverings design and installation services; custom-designed and installed closet, and home storage solutions; home inspection services; and fire protection services, as well as related services. This segment provides its services primarily under the Paul Davis Restoration, Interstate Restoration, FirstOnSite Restoration, Century Fire Protection, CertaPro Painters, California Closets, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, and Floor Coverings International brand names. FirstService Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

